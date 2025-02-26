Trade Mission to visit Brazil to expand investment opportunities

A trade mission comprising government officials and private sector representatives will visit Boa Vista and Manaus, Brazil, from 17-21 March 2025 to strengthen economic ties and explore investment opportunities.

The initiative follows discussions between President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva during a meeting in Georgetown on February 29, 2024.

President Ali and President Lula during a discussion

During the engagement, President Lula highlighted his country’s interest in participating in the development of ports, roads, and airways to enhance connectivity between the Caribbean and northern Brazil.

“We want to contribute so that Guyana can transform this exceptional economic moment into greater social and human development,” President Lula had said.

The state leaders agreed to facilitate the mission as part of ongoing efforts to enhance trade and investment between the two nations.

The mission will explore trade and investment opportunities with Northern Brazil and expand collaboration in areas, such as agro-processing, medium to large-scale manufacturing, tourism, food distribution and the establishment of a food hub.

The team will meet with relevant authorities from the State of Roraima and the State of Amazonas, including the governors of both states, tourism agencies, the Federation of Industries, Dry Port Authorities, Importers and Exporters and the Secretariat of Agriculture and Foreign Commerce.

The trade mission is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and improve cross-border trade, enhance people-to-people connections and solidify the strong neighbourly relations between the government and people of Guyana and Brazil.

