Training launched to improve recording of OSH incidents

The Ministry of Labour has partnered with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) to train a number of occupational safety and health officers in Recording and Notification of Occupational Accidents and Diseases (RNOAD).

The two-day exercise which was launched on Wednesday at the Regency Suites Hotel, Georgetown, will give participants the opportunity to review the Occupation Safety and Health (OSH) features, resolve data entry issues and generate reports for OSH incidents for 2022.

Participants involved in the training programme

Minister, Joseph Hamilton, M.P, said the ministry will continue to make further interventions to train officers in OSH.

“I will intervene at every level to speak to everyone about the importance of helping me to ensure that the occupation, safety and health officers have access to training and development and that is my commitment to you,” the labour minister emphasised.

Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton, M.P

He explained that the course will allow the officers to understand how to report on various issues, specifically accidents, not just on a national platform but regionally.

“What is happening here is introducing the officers to a platform that we will establish because it is not a Georgetown platform, it is a national platform and you have officers here from various regions outside of Region Four who will manage the platform.

“The issue about reporting accidents and diseases in workplaces in any given time, not just nationally but regionally, we have a fulsome understanding as to what is happening regarding occupation, safety and health and injuries in workplaces.”

Participants involved in the training programme

Also, the ministry has been in talks with various stakeholders to have OSH programmes included in scholarships that are available to the public. Minister Hamilton said for the first time, Guyana has 14 persons who are now lead auditors in Operation, Safety and Health. This means, they can properly audit any facility regarding OSH.