Training programmes targeting vulnerable persons will continue – Dr Persaud

Government is creating more avenues to assist vulnerable persons through a range of training programmes.

Under the social services unit of the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, over $12 million has been budgeted for training programmes to assist persons in vulnerable situations.

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud

This was revealed when the$30 billion budget of the ministry was scrutinised on Tuesday evening, in the Committee of Supply.

Defending the allocation, Minister, Dr Vindhya Persaud noted that the sum will include the training of employees, as well as persons in various communities.

One such training will target foster parents, which is aimed at decreasing the time children spend in orphanages.

“We will be training foster parents and the number of persons intended to benefit will be 50 persons and we are looking at the existing list of foster parents to work with. So, they are looking at long – term indicators of potential adoption and to strengthen how they deliver care to children right now.”

Persons will also be trained as social services workers, mentors and transitional trainers, to guide and shape persons in vulnerable areas and situations.

There will also be special training for youths and children.

Dr Persaud said, “we are focusing on juveniles, and here again 60 of those persons, young people in the system or known to be not really on the right track and those persons will benefit from life skills. And we’ll also be working with children, special training programmes for children in all of our institutions during the vacation period.”

The latter is a continuation of a programme from 2021, where the ministry was able to identify talent in art, music and dance.

In addition to other initiatives, 300 persons will be trained in ‘positive parenting.’

The minister noted that all the programmes are integral and must be spread countrywide.

“We’re looking at as much as possible to have the spread across the length and breadth of the country and a lot of the information and what will drive it will be dealt with through the Child Care and Protection Agency, because they work with the most at-risk children and they are very aware of those parents who should and could benefit from that.”

This ministry is also responsible for old age pension which has been increased from $25,000 to $28,000 and public assistance, which moved from $12,000 to $14,000 for this year.