Travel agents engaged on promoting Guyana’s tourism products

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Tuesday engaged several travel agents and tourist officials from the United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, and Guyana to join the efforts of promoting Guyana’s tourism sector.

The engagement which was facilitated by the ministry’s Diaspora Unit is in keeping with the development agenda of the government on partnering with travel agents to promote Guyana as a tourist destination and develop attractive tour packages.

Rosalinda Rasul – Head of the Diaspora Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation

Head of the Diaspora Unit, Rosalinda Rasul said the initiative is necessary to discuss ideas and challenges that currently exist and how to overcome and remedy the difficulties to market more of Guyana.

“There are others in the Caribbean, New York, and Canada that want to do more, but they haven’t been able to get the kind of packages, so this collaboration is to hear your challenges and what you think is a good idea to sell more of Guyana,” Rasul underscored.

The travel agencies also gave feedback and made suggestions on how Guyana’s tourism sector can be boosted.

These include having a direct tourism representative on the ground in various countries to disseminate promotional materials pertaining to Guyana.

Recommendations were also advanced on having efficient information provided to tourists who visit Guyana.

Senior Manager for Destination Marketing at the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA) Annarie Seecharan, noted that the agency is actively developing packages for Barbados and St. Lucia.

“We are working and still ironing out with our sister agencies within those islands to look at various packages, and packages will vary depending on where people want to go and what they want to do,” Seecharan said. According to the press release, to display Guyana’s tourism potential, participants were also engaged by the Diaspora Unit through promotional videos showcasing Guyana, such as the New Amsterdam Recreational Park and Guyana’s National Beautification Projects, among others.

