UG sees surge in applications as gov’t rolls out free tertiary education

The prestigious University of Guyana (UG) continues to receive applications for the 2025/2026 academic year, with more than 1200 applications coming in weekly.

The application process for its degree, diploma, and certificate programmes will close on May 16.

The university has reaffirmed that it will continue to admit students without charging tuition fees, following the government’s decision to abolish all tuition costs from January 1, 2025.

“Tuition is free from January 1, 2025, for all new and continuing students for Diploma, Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programmes offered by the University of Guyana,” the release noted.

Prospective students are encouraged to apply early, including those currently awaiting results from the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

“Prospective applicants are asked to apply early to avoid disappointment with quotas being filled,” the university said.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali made the landmark announcement during his budget presentation to the Twelfth Parliament on October 10 last year, fulfilling a key manifesto promise.

“I now wish to announce that we’ll be proceeding with the delivery of our manifesto commitment to provide free university education at the University of Guyana,” the head of state said.

He added, “This measure will benefit in excess of 11,000 current students at UG immediately, and of course, all the new entrants in the future. The future belongs to all of these young people.”

Amid these developments, the government has already introduced the Guyana Online scholarship programme, which has benefitted 29,000 citizens and has made tertiary level education more accessible for all Guyanese.

