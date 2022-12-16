Search

UNHCR donates supplies to CDC to assist migrants

December 16, 2022

The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) on Tuesday donated a quantity of household supplies to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) to aid a group of migrants. Solar lamps, kitchen sets, water containers, mosquito nets, sleeping mats and tarpaulins were handed over by UNHCR representatives.

Receiving the supplies was Senior Preparedness Officer of the CDC, Captain Lakshman Persaud. Captain Persaud indicated that these items will directly assist a group of Venezuelan migrant families residing in Region 3. The Commission has donated food supplies recently, and the UNHCR committed to rendering further assistance.

CDC has a stellar partnership with international agencies like the UNHCR, with a commitment to working together for the common good of humanity.

CATEGORIES
TAGS

COVID-19 Alert!

Coronavirus disease spreads primarily through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze. It also spreads when a person touches a surface or object that has the virus on it, then touches their eyes, nose, or mouth. We urge citizens to practice good hygiene and social or physical distancing also adhere to the guidelines provided by the Ministry of Health, Guyana.