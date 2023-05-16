University students to continue benefitting from labour ministry’s apprenticeship programme

Final-year university students will continue to gain working experience, through the Ministry of Labour- Occupational Safety and Health Department (OSH) apprenticeship programme.

According to a press release from the ministry, once approved by Minister, Joseph Hamilton, the students will benefit from “on-the-job” experience, under the supervision of OSH Consultant, Gweneth King.

It will ensure that the final-year students acquire the skills and training they will need to succeed in the world of work.

It will also give students the chance to become employed within the industrial sector, including the OSH department.

Upon completion, the students will receive a certificate.

The ministry said it will accommodate any student who is interested in the OSH field since it is consistent with its efforts to maintain and expand a safe and healthy working environment.

The government, through the ministry, continues to work closely with universities to ensure all final-year tertiary students benefit from the apprenticeship programme to aid in the development of well-rounded individuals for the country’s labour market.

In 2022, eight students of the Environmental Health Faculty at the University of Guyana underwent training for eight weeks and subsequently conducted health inspections in Regions Three, Four and Five.



They assisted in investigations following complaints, workplace registration, and the recording and notification of occupational accidents and diseases.

