URGENT Public Notice

The general public is hereby given notice of the upcoming sailing schedule of the MV Barima and the MV MA Lisha for Port Kaituma and Kumaka, Region One.

The MV Barima will be sailing to Port Kaituma, Region One on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at 13:00 hrs. (1 pm).

The vessel will depart Port Kaituma on Friday, September 29, 2023, at 6 AM for the Kingston Goods Wharf.

The MV MA Lisha meanwhile, will be sailing to Kumaka on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at 15:00 hrs. (3 pm).

The vessel will depart Kumaka on Thursday, September 28, 2023, 15:00 hrs. (3 pm)

All for your information and guidance.

