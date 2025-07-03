US firm tasked with advancing Guyana’s position on “everything Venezuela-related” – GS Jagdeo

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo on Thursday made it clear that the Government of Guyana decided to contract a United States (US) lobbying firm to advocate on its behalf on Venezuela-related issues.

The general secretary explained the reason behind this decision during his weekly press conference on Thursday afternoon.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo addressing reporters at his press conference at Freedom House

Dr Jagdeo said that this step was necessary to ensure that the US remains a solid partner in Guyana’s security.

“The United States of America is very important in the defence of our territorial integrity and sovereignty. Venezuela and others, they constantly…try to influence US policymakers in relation to the border matter…we believe that the lobbying firm, because of their connections in the US government..[will] help to fight off Venezuela’s threats,” the general secretary said.

Meanwhile, Dr Jagdeo pointed out that the circumstances leading to the tweets emanating from the two US congressmen were grounded in facts and truth.

“They have staff. They get intelligence briefings. They know what they are talking about. And, trust me, if they say that there’s a connection, there has to be a connection. People don’t put their career on the line,” he explained.

The general secretary, who is also vice president, doubled down on the position that there were no instructions from the government to target US-sanctioned businessman Azruddin Mohamed.

“We don’t tell the lobbyists what to do on a daily basis…there is no one in government who said ‘go after the Mohameds,” Dr Jagdeo explained.

He also reaffirmed the government’s confidence in the lobbying firm. He pinpointed the vast experience and network that the company has.

“They’ve seen more than what we’ve seen…they were paid to make sure the US policymakers are aware…their job is to keep the US government briefed on any threat…we will pay ten lobbyists if necessary to keep our country safe,” he pointed out.

Dr Jagdeo said that there is no fear within the PPP of Mohamed or any of its other political opponents.

Earlier this week, President Ali had cause to remind the nation of the government’s responsibility to ensure the country remains secure against any threats, including the threat of legal and economic sanctions from one of its largest partners.

The US government has already identified controversial Nazar Mohamed and his son, Azruddin Mohamed, as severe risks to Guyana and has since imposed serious sanctions on the two entrepreneurs.

In 2024, the Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the sanctions, accusing the Mohameds of public corruption, including evasion of US$50 million in taxes on gold exports. The president explained that individuals who are sanctioned by the United States of America (USA) have the potential to affect Guyana’s diplomatic standing, and the government has a responsibility to protect the country from being harmed in any way.

The government has since received substantial evidence relating to these charges. This information was obtained from the U.S. Department of Justice, according to Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Anil Nandlall.