Vendors along La Grange, Bagotsville corridor to be relocated

Vendors operating along the La Grange and Bagotsville corridor, Region Three, will soon be relocated from the road shoulder to facilitate works on the West Bank Demerara public road expansion project.

The relocation is intended to improve safety for both vendors and motorists during construction.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill on Saturday, met with affected vendors to discuss the relocation process and outline plans for their new vending area.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, contractor, NDC and vendors measuring a potential relocation area

He said the measure is not new and has been implemented in several parts of the country, particularly in areas where vending takes place near active construction zones.

“This happens around the country. What we will do is try to create a facility, a tarmac that the people who will be removed would be able to go there and ply their trade and that is across the board what we have done everywhere,” the minister explained.

A designated tarmac area will be constructed nearby to accommodate vendors in time for next Sunday’s market day.

The minister urged vendors to remove their pallets after trading on Sunday so that the area can be prepared.

“The NDC is going to hand over the area to the contractor so he could grade, move out all the mud, bring the crusher run and start fixing the tarmac. It must be ready for next week Sunday,” he told vendors.

Stall to be removed

They have also been asked to return next Saturday to participate in a lottery system that will determine their new vending spots.

Minister Edghill said each vendor will be required to operate at least five feet away from the roadway.

Those found occupying the road or operating outside the designated boundary risk being disqualified.

Meanwhile, despite the presence of roadside stalls along the corridor, works on the West Bank Demerara Road expansion is progressing steadily.

The project, valued at about $2.9 billion, is being executed by Gaico Construction and General Services Inc. and is expected to be completed by June 30.