Vendors to occupy the new Mon Repos Market from Monday

Vendors who were displaced following the construction of the new Mon Repos Market will begin occupying the new structure from Monday, Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Nigel Dharamlall has announced.

Minister Nigel Dharamlall addressing vendors’ concerns

Stalls will be constructed to suit the needs of the vendors who were displaced since 2021.

Minister Dharamlall made the announcement Wednesday during an engagement with vendors. The vendors agreed to occupy the new structure while additional works continue.

Works on the parameter walls will begin next week and Minister Dharamlall said,

“Secondly we have to run some water in this segment of the market, whilst we’re doing so it wouldn’t affect you doing your business, but it is to complement you doing your business.”

The market will be equipped with a sprinkler system in event of a fire along with electricity and sanitary facilities. Also, a fish bay will be constructed for fish vendors to ply their trade. These works are expected to be completed by the end of this month.

“In the meantime, we will have to provide security for you, until such time that we’re able to build the gates […] we will have to provide security for you in the meantime, especially at night.”

Nazeem Ali, Mon Repos Vendor

The new structure will host more than 200 vendors once fully completed and Minister Dharamlall has urged that order prevails. A market committee representing every type of business will be formed shortly to properly represent the people.

“We are trying to modernise our country and we can’t think about today, this market is just not about 2022 and 2023, this structure is expected to last for many more years to come and in all modern countries, when you go into a market, there’s a certain flow, you don’t find clothes sold among fish,” the minister asserted.

Meanwhile, vendors called for the operating hours on Saturdays to be from 05:00 hours to 18:00 hours which Minister Dharamlall ordered to be in effect. The minister also ordered the NDC to print leases for the market vendors to ensure there is proof or documentation of ownership of the stalls.

In addition, the NDC was ordered to disallow vending outside of the new market.

Following the meeting, vendors commended the local government minister for addressing their concerns.

Lakeram Lalchand, Mon Repos Vendor

Lakeram Lalchand, a Mon Repos vendor told DPI,“I’m thankful to the minister that they come up today and talk to us and thank him for everything that we want, he come to the point to give what we want.”

“You build big structure, they use to get a flood, now everybody gets back their spot, the minister tells them everybody gets back their spot, what more can they ask for?” Ravi Ramkellawan added.

The rehabilitation is part of the PPP/C Administration’s commitment to improving the surroundings of businesses.

