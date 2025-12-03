Vendors to relocate inside Parika Market by December 29th

PRESS RELEASE | December 29, 2025

Today, during a constructive and consultative engagement with vendors of the Parika Market, the Honourable Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Priya Manickchand, reached a mutual agreement with vendors to relocate fully inside the market by midnight on December 29, 2025.

This decision aims to clear the roadway currently used for vending, creating a safer environment for motorists and pedestrians, while also ensuring a more orderly, comfortable, and enjoyable market experience for shoppers.

The Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development thanks the vendors for their cooperation and remains committed to supporting the smooth transition into the market space.