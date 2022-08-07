Vice President reaffirms govt’s commitment to public servants

-calls on citizens to reject false narrative by opposition, anti-govt forces

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is calling on Guyanese to reject the false narrative being peddled by the opposition and other anti-government voices that the government is deliberately withholding pay increases for public servants.

Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo during the community meeting at Patentia, WBD

Speaking at a community meeting today on the West Bank Demerara, the Vice President reminded that it is the same APNU+AFC Coalition government that took away the one-month tax free bonus from the joint services, which the PPP/C Administration has since re-implemented.

The VP said it was the PPP/C Government that redeemed the public service from a pauperised state, “…but they can only say that for people who do not know the history of this country or who are not aware of and we need to stand up to this sort of thing.”

The Vice President made it clear that the PPP/C Administration will not allow this sort of thinking by the opposition to dictate its policies, “we have a straight and clear ideology and we have a goal which we outlined in our manifesto.”

Residents during the community meeting with Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

He noted that the PPP/C has committed to providing citizens with world-class education and healthcare, providing job opportunities and ensuring their safety, and the administration has since embarked on that journey over the two years since returning to office.

The Vice President said the development taking place offshore will secure close to 3,000 jobs for residents on the West Coast Demerara, referencing the largest privately-owned wharf that is being constructed north of Vreed-en-Hoop, as well as the government’s investment in the construction of the New Demerara River Crossing and the opening up of lands for the construction of some 14, 000 houselots in the region, among several other major projects.

He said the government is currently making efforts to reclaim approximately 5,000 acres of land that the APNU+AFC gave away for coconut production and to date cultivation has not begun.

In December 2021, more than 20,000 public servants benefitted from a seven per cent salary increase, coupled with a $400 million bonus for frontline workers.

The PPP/C government has been making significant investments in the country despite the pandemic. While a large number of persons were laid off around the world, in Guyana, public servants continued to receive their salaries.

Government has also been taking steps the rectify the irregularities in salary scales across positions in the public sector. Provisions were made in the 2022 budget.

These measures were added to what government has been doing since taking office, to improve the lives of all Guyanese. The COVID-19 cash grant of $25,000 per household, year-end bonuses in December 2020 to frontline workers and disciplined services, an increase in old age pension and public assistance along with the reversal of punitive taxes are just a few to mention.

