Voting for economic growth will ensure PPP/C Gov’t remains for 5 more years – PM Phillips

Voting for shared progress will ensure the PPP/C Government remains intact for the next five years, says Prime Minister Brigadier Mark Phillips.

Speaking to thousands of residents of Region Two decked out in red on Saturday at the Anna Regina Market Square, the prime minister received loud applause when he listed the major development initiatives of the PPP/C over the past five years.

With Region Two’s economy at the receiving end of the massive investments, the agriculture and tourism sectors are now thriving.

Rice cultivation dominates the agricultural sphere in the region, and the government’s support has equalled the sector’s importance.

But, in order to have continued investments in the region and the country, the prime minister urged Guyanese to “Vote for continued economic growth. Vote for shared prosperity. Vote for development. And when you vote that way, you will ensure President Irfaan Ali has a second term.”