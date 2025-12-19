VP Jagdeo brushes off health rumours, emphasises ongoing work for people of Guyana

Vice President Dr Bharat Jagdeo dismissed rumours that he is unwell or that he is battling cancer.

During a press conference on Thursday, the vice president responded to media questions, directly addressing the rumours and stating that he is in good health.

Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, at Thursday’s media conference

“No, I am not ill, I have not been diagnosed with cancer,” the VP Jagdeo emphasised.

Dr Jagdeo stated that the rumours were started by the opposition and a certain section of society as a political ploy to distract the public from the government’s work and achievements.

He expressed concern about the spread of misinformation, noting that such rumours could mislead the public and create unnecessary alarm.

He reiterated his dedication to public service and mentioned that his work schedule is the same. Dr Jagdeo emphasised that he is working on the president’s announcements aimed at doing everything possible to help the people of Guyana thrive.

The government is placing major efforts behind providing training, investing in entrepreneurial ventures, and digitalising the health and education sector, most of which will be outlined in the 2026 budget.