VP Jagdeo slams coalition chaos, emphasises vision and leadership over position-seeking

– Says voters must assess leaders on competence, experience and policies

The ongoing confusion and public disagreements between the A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) has drawn sharp criticism from the Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo.

Referencing the recent headlines and statements from key members, Dr Jagdeo said this is evidence of disunity, desperation, and a lack of serious policy direction.

Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, the Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) engaging reporters on Thursday

“Every day there’s a different version of what took place in their talks. If you were friends and partners, how is it that you can’t even agree …on what was discussed,” he asked, pointing to conflicting reports from AFC and APNU leaders about the state of their negotiations.

According to him, what Guyanese are witnessing is not a united front with a plan for development, but a “recycling of the same people switching sides”, focused more on securing positions. He stressed that these individuals forming smaller parties were part of the same administration that imposed severe economic hardships on Guyanese nationwide.

He went on to highlight what he called the irony of AFC considering a coalition led by Aubrey Norton, despite the party’s own recent claim that such a ticket lacks national appeal.

“You can’t win the elections with Norton there. He’s not liked by anyone and has no national appeal as the president candidate. Yet, AFC is busy now trying to join the coalition with Norton,” he noted.

He believes the situation is “clownish” and paints a clear picture of the lack of seriousness in preparing to lead the country.

The general secretary contrasted the leadership experience within the PPP with what he described as a weak and untested opposition ticket, including president aspirant, Azruddin Mohamed.

“We have Irfaan Ali, who has spent years in Cabinet, led major housing expansions, and represented us globally…Mark Phillips has led the army and served with distinction as Prime Minister.

…You just contrast that and think about entrusting the future of Guyana at this time in the hands of that group versus our Irfaan Ali [and] Mark Phillips…supported by a party that has always kept its promise to people,” he emphasised.

By comparison, he pointed to the lack of executive experience in the opposition’s proposed team, including Norton, whom he called a “little leaguer” and Juretha Fernandes, a former confidential secretary who, according to him, has no record of managing large responsibilities.

“People have to examine the candidates using some metrics. So, experience, competence, trustworthiness [and] people who would actually say something and then do it,” the vice president emphasised.

The PPP’s general secretary also questioned the opposition’s seriousness in preparing for the September 1 elections, noting that the opposition lacks coordination in their manifesto preparation. As a seasoned politician, he explained that this can result in disjointed and unrealistic promises.

He reasoned that the opposition treats their manifesto as mere elections talk with no real intention to implemented, even outsourcing its preparation.

On the other side of things, the PPP has already mapped out key policy areas for public discussion, including health, education, and economic development, and is preparing to present a fully costed manifesto. He reminded reporters that this approach was taken in 2020, in which they carefully studied their commitments outlined in the 2020-2025 manifesto.

“We take our promises seriously because we know we have to implement them. They’re saying anything because they don’t plan to do anything,” he asserted.

And according to him, this is why a number of high-profile figures from the opposition camp have endorsed the PPP and President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali for a next term.