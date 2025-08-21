VP touts party’s manifesto as ‘game changer’ for many families

Vice President and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo has hailed the ruling party’s manifesto as one that will transform the lives of the ordinary Guyanese.

Speaking at his party’s weekly press conference on Thursday, held at Freedom House, Robb Street, the GS delved into the major pillars of the PPP/C Manifesto that was launched on Monday by President, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

The People’s Progressive Party/ Civic manifesto

Dr Jagdeo also said that he did not anticipate that Guyanese would be very much surprised by the content of the manifesto, as the party and its government officials have been laying out the plans for the new term for the past year.

“I do not think that there were many surprised when the president formally launched our plans for the next five years at the pegasus earlier this week because he has been on the road explaining in great details [the] elements of that plan. And for those who have been following politics and economics of our country you would see that those plans find expression in detailed documents that are already published,” he said.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

These detailed plans, Dr Jagdeo pointed out, contrast starkly to those laid out by the party’s political opponents.

He contented that the opposition parties had “declarations of intent and a lot of vague ways of addressing complex matters and a slew of promises of how they will spend the oil money”.

The general secretary said that, “Their manifestos do not have any depth because it is not grounded in rigorous economic analysis.”

The VP, in reiterating his party’s intent on delivering a progressive life for all Guyanese, examined various aspects of the party’s manifesto, while laying out the government’s vision for the next five years.

The Transformation of our Society

Dr Jagdeo explained that the PPP/C’s next term in office is expected to be one that will focus heavily on providing a “modern, competent and efficient society” for its citizens.

This, he pointed out, will allow citizens to have easier access to services, better and efficient ways of conducting business, which, in turn will “remunerate” the people at a higher level.

“We have spoken about it before. The digital society and the allied opportunities that will come out of a new digital society. A diversified economy that will be crucial for sustainability and long term prosperity. Sectors like biotechnology development and using AI to make more efficient the way we do business in government and also in our country,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Enhancing Communities

A major focus during the next term of a PPP/C-led government, as explained by Dr Jagdeo, is expected to be placed on greater investment of resources into communities across the country.

“A significant part of the investment in the next five years will be back in the communities. We have spoken about this already… from concrete drains to street lights, security cameras, removing derelicts from the streets, planting trees, getting the playgrounds lit, so people [can] live in safe, clean communities; [there is a] huge focus on that.”

One way in which the government has done this in the past five years, Dr Jagdeo stated, was by readjusting the process of procurement opportunities.

He noted that usually massive contracts have been broken up to be distributed among smaller contractors, also guaranteeing that there is more work to be done in the new term.

‘The Growth of the Individual’

The Vice President explained that the enhancement of the average Guyanese is another pivotal pillar of the new administration’s vision.

He reminded of the strides that the government has made so far while highlighting what plans they have in store for the people.

“We want people to earn more through higher wages and salaries in the public sector, for all categories of public sector workers… we will generate a series of opportunities for higher paying jobs. We want when they earn more, for them to keep more of that money, so lower taxes.”

In his explanation of the myriad of incentives under the newly anticipated administration, the party’s GS mentioned the implementation of lower taxes, including corporate tax, personal income tax, taxes on vehicles and other commodities and products.

Additionally, Dr Jagdeo reminded of the government’s focus on guaranteeing that citizens own a plot of land.

He also announced that there is intent on either incentivising or constructing some 40,000 homes in the next term, while still continuing other incentives.

A housing development along the East Bank corridor

“We will continue to assist people to build homes by giving them a grant to build their homes. We will continue with the cement and steel programme; we will give grants for home improvement right across the country, including the amerindian communities and we will directly build core homes in the tens of thousands, and also young professional homes in the thousands,” the party GS stated.

Dr Jagdeo expressed that there are particular groups of Guyanese that can expect increased financial support from the PPP/C government.

For pensioners, the president announced that the old age pension would be increased to $60,000 per month, along with the proposed transportation grant for the pensioners.

Pension Payment

There is also expected to be a $200,000 grant for every student in the public and private sector along with an increase in public assistance.

The increases for these three groups, Dr Jagdeo explained, will cost approximately $100 billion annually.

“That will be a game changer for many families and also for the pensioners and those on public assistance, they will get more money there directly,” the VP highlighted.

VP Jagdeo also highlighted that part of the manifesto also laid out plans to continue engagement with civil society and religious institutions to promote a more “humane society.”

This also includes addressing social ills like domestic violence, racism and discrimination of minority groups.