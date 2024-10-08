Wakenaam to get 95 additional streetlights within two weeks

─ More to be procured

─ Other communities to get solar lights

Within the next two weeks 95 streetlights will be distributed to several communities on Wakenaam Island.

The lights will be supplied by the government in the hope that they will significantly improve the wellbeing and security of residents while boosting local businesses and other socioeconomic activities.

The installation of additional street lights will assist police officers in their effective administration of the island.

Of the 95 streetlights, 16 will be installed at Zeelandia and Caledonia; 20 will be distributed to Meerzorg, Maria’s Pleasure, and Free and Easy; three to Domburg, three to Fredericksburg and 13 to Noitgedacht.

The remaining lights will be installed at strategic points across the island.

Solar lights

These streetlamps were procured by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) through a $5 million subvention by the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development.

Speaking with the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Monday, Chairman of Wakenaam Island’s NDC, Sheikh Ahmad, pointed out that the project will not only help to improve security, but will also transform the overall aesthetics of the island.

“It will enhance businesses and the movement of people travelling in and out of the island in the evenings. It will [act] as a safety measure for people riding during the nights [and] help to prevent accidents,” he added.

A section of Maria’s Pleasure community on Wakenaam Island

Additionally, Ahmad explained that the NDC plans to submit a letter seeking the ministry’s approval to utilise the remaining funds to procure additional streetlights.

He revealed that 40 solar lights will be distributed to several communities such as Friendship, Sans Souci, Melville, Rush Brook, and Ridge. Meanwhile, the island will soon benefit from improved access to clean and reliable energy, as construction of the solar farm is scheduled to be completed in November.

