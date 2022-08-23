$460M solar powered system for Wakenaam

Residents of Wakenaam, Region Three will soon have access to clean and reliable energy, with the installation of a 750-kilowatt solar-powered system.

His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali said Monday noted that the installation of the $460 million (US$2.3 million) system will benefit over 3, 500 residents within the farming community.

“This system will start within two months hopefully,” President Ali announced during the commissioning of a $50 million well station at Noitgedacht, Wakenaam.

His Excellency, Dr Irfaan Ali

The president explained that this new development forms part of a macro plan to develop the island with the necessary infrastructure for it to lead in food production, and ultimately, bring economic prosperity to the people.

In addition to the solar system, the government will undertake a massive road programme on the island over the next three years, while a US$6.3 million water treatment plant will be constructed at Noitgedacht.

Already, $500 million has been expended in drainage and irrigation, and sea defence, with another $1 billion investment expected in river defence.

“These are investments that will transform lives. These are investments that will improve your quality of life. And these are the investments that your government is willing and ready to make on your behalf so that you can enjoy that quality of life,” he said.

Earlier this month, a $472 million one-megawatt solar farm was commissioned in Lethem, Region Nine, as part of the PPP/C Government’s renewable energy drive.

This will add to the 2.2 megawatts of hydropower in the pipeline for Region Nine – 1.5 megawatts at Kumu, and the 0.7 megawatts in the Moco Moco Village valued at approximately $2.8 billion.

Other solar farms being established include a 0.65 megawatt at Mahdia, Region Eight, and a 0.6 megawatt at Leguan in Region Three. A 400-kilowatt farm has been completed and is operational in Mabaruma.

Works are also advancing at the hydropower plant at Kato, Region Eight. The 150-kilowatt power plant will cost $469 million. Additionally, the government is working on installing 28 solar mini-grids that will serve government, community and public buildings in several hinterland regions. Some 30,000 households in hinterland and riverine communities will also benefit from a 150-watt solar panel equipped with batteries, and lighting kits.

