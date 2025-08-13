Waramuri Secondary School will prepare students to realise their potential – President Ali

A brand-new secondary school has been commissioned by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday, transforming the educational landscape in Region One.

The modern school will accept approximately 400 students from Waramuri, Haimaracabra, Para, and nearby villages.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivers the keynote address at the commissioning ceremony of the Waramuri Secondary School

The school will have laboratories for science, information technology and home economics.

President Ali said the $434.5 million school was built at Waramuri because his government “believes that secondary education is about preparing you for the journey of life. It is about that important step to realise your true or full potential.” The president assured Region One residents that, whatever their ambitions, the government will invest in making it possible for them to achieve those goals within the region.

President Ali noted that his government has a clear strategy and vision of how education must be improved in Guyana.

The Waramuri Secondary School, commissioned on Wednesday

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand, who participated in the commissioning ceremony, told the attendees that the government has been relentless in ensuring children have better access to education.

Headteacher of the Waramuri Secondary School, Collin De La Cruz, is pleased that the school has been commissioned and he commended President Ali.

“Through your effort, generations of students will walk these halls empowered with knowledge and armed with ambition,” De La Cruz said, adding, “Your commitment to the people and more so for the children of this great land of ours, ensures that our school facilities are now on par with those on the coast.”

An inside view of the Waramuri Secondary School