WARNING to remove all derelict vehicles and encumbrances from along the roadways, IMMEDIATELY

In keeping with a call for residents to clean and upkeep their communities by H.E President, Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali since the year started, and more recently, during a walkabout on Saturday at Herstelling and Grove, East Bank Demerara, the Ministry of Public Works has restarted its campaign to remove derelict vehicles and all encumbrances from along the roadways.

In this regard, vehicle owners are being warned to IMMEDIATELY remove such encumbrances, or have these removed by the Ministry’s team.

Minister of Public Works, the Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, is advising that all derelict vehicles should be taken to the ministry’s derelict dumpsite, located at Laluni, which can be accessed from the Kuru Kururu, Soesdyke/Linden Highway entrance.

This exercise will continue throughout the country, and owners of these derelict vehicles are given within the next 24 hours to act. The Minister makes it clear that the Ministry will not be responsible for any damage or loss when these derelict vehicles are removed.

The Minister of Public Works, and by extension the Government of Guyana, thanks citizens for their usual cooperation and support.

