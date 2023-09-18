Wauna well to be completed in one month

A new well in Wauna, located in the Mabaruma sub-region of Barima-Waini is scheduled for completion in approximately one month, bringing significant relief to approximately 200 households or close to 900 residents there.

The development marks a significant step towards providing clean, safe, and reliable water to the community in keeping with the commitment of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal at the well drilling site in Wauna

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal Friday last visited the site and met with the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) Hinterland Services Well Driller, Joseph Mohanlall, and his team.

Minister Croal explained that at present, Wauna depends on the Wanaina Water Supply System, which distributes water on a scheduled basis. He emphasised the crucial role of the well for the community, particularly during the dry season.

“[During] the dry season the hinterland suffers the most because if you’re not getting a source from the river or the creeks, then what happens is that those who are inland; a source of water becomes problematic because they depend mainly on rainwater,” the minister explained.

He further stated that the government has earmarked $1.4 billion in 2023 for the Hinterland Water Programme, which includes plans to drill 40 wells across Regions One, Seven, Eight, and Nine.

Meanwhile, Mohanlall explained the work process in Wauna, where GWI is drilling an eight-inch rock well, sourcing water from fractures within the rocks.

The drilling began in August 2023, and despite challenges posed by the rock formation and adverse weather conditions, the team remains on schedule. Currently, the well has reached a depth of 32 metres, with the goal of reaching at least 50 metres.

Upon completion, two community service officers will manage the system alongside GWI. In addition, the construction of the new GWI sub-office in Mabaruma will enhance water services in the sub-region, improving efficiency and timeliness in serving communities.

