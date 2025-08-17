“We are a party of promise and performance” – Region Nine Chairman

Chairman of Region Nine (Upper Takutu – Upper Essequibo) Brian Allicock is confident of a thriving region in the next five years under the stewardship of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Speaking to thousands of residents gathered in Lethem on Sunday to show support for the PPP/C, Allicock said 2020 to 2025 were “Five years of unprecedented progress under Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.”

Pointing to some projects in the region, Allicock told the vibrant crowd that nine new secondary schools are being built and soon, a world-class hospital will be established to serve all the residents of the region.

Chairman of Region Nine, Brian Allicock

“In five years, Guyana has moved from promise to progress, rebounding from crisis to becoming the fastest growing economy,” the chairman stated.

“Under the leadership of President Dr Ali, the transformation is undeniable: more jobs, better infrastructure, more access to education,” he said.

As promised during the 2020 hustings, 50,000 jobs have not only been created, but the target was extended by more than 10,000.

There is also more access to education with the massive yearly budgets given to the sector, which has ensured more schools are constructed countrywide, as well as training for more teachers.

So far, 9,000 teachers have been trained and are equipped to provide quality education to pupils.