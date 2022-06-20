We are providing an enabling environment for a buoyant development of our private sector

Minister of Public Works, Hon. Bishop Juan Edghill, says Government is doing all that is required to create that enabling investor-friendly environment for both local and international investors.

On Sunday, the minister commissioned a Prestressed Concrete Plant at Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara, the latest addition to S. Jagmohan Construction and General Supplies, a local company which provides construction services throughout Guyana.

Minister Edghill in his featured address, applauded Mr. Jagmohan for extending the company’s portfolio and taking a risk, which he noted can only result in revenue generation, given Guyana’s continued economic growth and infrastructural transformation.

“With this technology and availability on the market, we can now have bridges for 50 years plus that could be installed in half or less than the time it took for normal construction,” Minister Edghill said.

Adding that a bridge can be made at one location and then installed in seven to 10 days.

“When I see that, a ready mix, a batching plant, blocks, new engineering in terms of piledriving foundations, new designs in terms of engineering, we welcome that.” … “I listened to High Commissioner speaking about the transformation of India, we look at Dubai, how it was turned around in 20 years, how it looks today, the question must be asked, why not Guyana.”

“Guyana is on the move,” The Minister stated.

Meanwhile, in spite of the country’s upward movements, Minister Edghill was quick to point out that materials previously used, like timber, for example, would still be in demand.

“The timber that we are using right now on those bridges and those piles, will be used for other things, [no one] is going out of business. Timber will now become more accessible and marketable to a higher value.”

The Public Works Minister assured everyone that the Government remains committed to ensuring that investments being made by the private sector and the risks that are being taken, are met with an environment that says Guyana is open and ready for business.

“We will continue to provide the enabling environment for a buoyant development of our private sector, we will continue to create that environment that instills confidence and gives hope, that people can see opportunities to invest.” … We are a visionary Government that is giving clear signals to the private sector that Guyana’s future is very, very bright, and I am confident of that,” Minister Edghillstated.

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, who also spoke at the event said the new plant will ensure that much-needed production materials are readily available. “It will help local contractors to avoid supply delays and consequently, result in works completed in a timely manner.”

Among those in attendance were India’s High Commissioner to Guyana, H.E. Dr. K.J. Srinivasa, President of the Private Sector Commission, Paul Cheong, President of the Guyana Manufacturing & Services Association, Rafeek Khan and other specially invited guests.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

