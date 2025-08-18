‘We are the only party fighting side by side with the people’ – GS Jagdeo

The People’s Progressive Party Civic has been the only political party who has fought against the societal scourges of poverty and anti-development alongside the Guyanese people.

General Secretary of the PPP/C, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo, made this clear during a massive rally in Lethem.

Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo speaking to the residents in Region Nine

“People recognize that the only political party that was here in the tough days, under the PNC regime, under APNU, fighting side by side with our Amerindian brothers and sisters was the People’s Progressive Party,” he asserted.

This, he said, was displayed through the several government initiatives executed over the last few years.

This includes $14 billion delivered to communities through the Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS) for income generating activities, $11 billion dollars from the Amerindian Development Fund (ADF), 36,000 solar panels distributed to households across the hinterland, and the hiring of more than 5,000 Community Service Officers (CSOs) and part-time workers.

The implementation of these programs is the fulfillment of promises made to the people by the PPP/C on the campaign trail in 2020.

“When we came into office, the country was shut down for two years, but we still kept our promises. We reversed all their taxes [and] we did not put a single new tax in five years,” he pointed out.

Dr Jagdeo also lauded the work of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who he said led Guyana impressively on the global and regional platform.

“Since he became president, he has steered us globally and locally to a great era of prosperity and credibly. He represents us at the United Nations and on the border matter with Venezuela,” he explained.