‘We have always had capable leadership, credibility’ – GS Jagdeo

General Secretary and Vice-President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo stated that the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government has consistently demonstrated strong leadership and credibility, as evidenced by the significant support and trust from the Guyanese populace.

Addressing supporters at a public meeting in Four Corner, Windsor Forest, Region Three, on Saturday, Dr Jagdeo highlighted the lack of experience and competence among the leaders of the opposing parties.

“We have always had capable leadership, from Cheddi Jagan days all through,” he emphasised.

He criticised the leaders of opposing parties for their inability to handle basic questions and interact with the media effectively.

“Who, in their right mind, would entrust the future of this country in the hands of people who are incapable of even thinking through a plan, much less implementing a plan? And so, the choices have to be very clear,” he told those gathered, drawing cheers from the audience.

In contrast, he praised President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s capabilities and extensive experience, noting that the president has led the country with distinction.

Dr Jagdeo pointed out that President Ali has demonstrated his competence by addressing complex issues such as healthcare, infrastructure, and economic development.

People’s Progressive Party Civic General Secretary Dr Bharrat Jagdeo interacting with Party supporters at the public meeting held at Windsor Forest in Region Three on Saturday during the afternoon

In addition to strong leadership, Dr Jagdeo highlighted the credibility of the PPP/C over the years.

“And that is why so many people are attracted to the vision of the PPP because they know they can trust us…That whatever we put on paper, whatever promise or commitment we make to the people that we will work hard to deliver on those commitments,” he asserted, referencing the PPP/C Government’s delivery on all of its promises over the past five years to sugar workers, rice farmers, and public servants.

He provided specific examples of the government’s fulfilled promises, including the reintroduction of cash grants for children, doubling the old-age pension, and increasing public assistance.

The general secretary contrasted the PPP/C’s track record with the broken promises of the APNU/AFC government from 2015 to 2020

“They know that the other side would promise anything just to get votes like they did in 2015. They had no intention of delivering on those promises. And we saw what the consequences were for the country,” he pointed out.

He continued, “That is why they are going to get a big surprise in many of these communities, come the first of September…Leadership and trustworthiness, and we stand tall on these two issues.”

Referencing the achievements of the PPP/C Government, he stated that they have not only delivered on their promises but have exceeded them, thereby raising the standard of living for all Guyanese citizens.

Looking ahead to the government’s plans for the next five years, Dr Jagdeo emphasised that every Guyanese citizen will benefit from the PPP/C’s substantial developmental initiatives, leading to a more prosperous life.

“There will be so many opportunities in every sector and better-paying jobs…” Dr Jagdeo emphasised.