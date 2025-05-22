‘We have engaged Amerindian leaders consistently, not conveniently’ – GS Jagdeo on NTC Conference

Lambasting the political opposition for their selective concern for Amerindians and their development, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo said his party has consistently engaged and supported Amerindian leaders.

Dr Jagdeo made these remarks during his press conference at Freedom House on Thursday, close to the end of the National Toshaos’ Council (NTC) Conference 2025.

General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

The conference, which is being held under the theme ‘Robust Governance for Sustainable Village Development,’ sees more than 240 Amerindian leaders gathering in one space to raise their concerns and share suggestions directly with government ministers.

The general secretary detailed the PPP/C government’s track record on Amerindian development and highlighted that this year’s National Toshaos Council (NTC) Conference is one of several engagements organised by his administration.

“The toshaos have been in Georgetown engaged in a series of discussions about development in their communities, and we’re extremely pleased that this conference has grown in prestige, in substance, in depth, and in size over the many years since it started,” he noted.

Dr Jagdeo chided the opposition for nitpicking issues and making empty promises to the Amerindian people.

“Their only interest in engaging toshaos now is because it is an election year. PPP governments have engaged these toshaos every single year, and we have addressed similar concerns from the toshaos in a similar manner every single year,” Dr Jagdeo explained.

He said that toshaos are wise enough to discern whether this newfound concern is genuine or not.

“They believe that the toshaos would not recognize this fake love that they suddenly acquired in the past few months for indigenous people and indigenous issues. People will see through it. They have absolutely no concern for the communities,” Dr Jagdeo said.

Opening day of the NTC Conference 2025

Since assuming office, the PPP/C has invested billions of dollars into hinterland development across several areas such as housing, water, education, transport infrastructure, and health, among others.

Several tourism experiences are expected to be boosted as well, expanding the opportunities for economic activities by harnessing the natural beauty of the villages.

In 2023, experiences were launched, including Shorinamada Ancestral Expedition in Shulinab; Wapichan Traditions Discovery in Katoonarib; Aishar Toon-A True Wapichan Experience in Aishalton; Kanashen Experience, Paruima Cultural Tour and Kru-wi-ti Experience (Nappi Reservoir Experience).

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

