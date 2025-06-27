“We have given you the best; that’s our philosophy” – Pres. Ali

Guyanese can look forward to more impactful, people-centred policies and initiatives in the future under the leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Notwithstanding the tremendous transformation Guyanese have witnessed in the last five years under the PPP/C government, President Ali on Thursday told scores of residents in Meten-Meer-Zorg that better is yet to come.

He stated that his government has kept all of its promises when it assumed office in 2020. This includes surpassing the target of distributing 50,000 house lots, creating over 50,000 sustainable and high-paying jobs, and driving up major investments in every sector.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali addresses residents of Meten-Meer-Zorg

The president reminded residents that since he assumed the presidency, he has always been on the ground, as opposed to others who have now woken up from their slumber and are trying to reach out to communities.

“If somebody believes they can walk around in the name of charity and hand out a few things, and believe that is what leadership is about, that is not what leadership is about. That is what characterises a system that has no value,” he emphasised.

From free education and the awarding of over 30,000 scholarships to millions of dollars being invested in healthcare, agriculture, and even infrastructure, the president stated that this clearly illustrates the true philosophy of the PPP/C.

“We have shown you that you can trust the People’s Progressive Party Civic’s leadership,” he said.

Looking ahead, President Ali also outlined plans to put Guyana at the forefront of technology and innovation in the region.

Already, the country is making significant progress in this regard, with the rollout of the national electronic ticketing system and widespread CCTV coverage under the Safe Country Programme.

CCTV cameras are installed under the Safe Country Programme

Major steps have also been taken in embracing artificial intelligence and digital transformation.

“We are taking Guyana into the first world with speed, accuracy, and a very clear vision. The digital system that we are building is going to remove human biases,” the head of state explained.

With all these major investments made and even more in the pipeline, Guyana is now a place where everyone is returning in large numbers to take advantage of the opportunities that have become available.

Meanwhile, President Ali highlighted a range of other developments, including more recreational parks and family wellness initiatives, as well as industrial hubs and low-cost truck parking zones.

“We must not be a growing country that is irresponsible,” he stressed. “We must be a growing country that is conscious. Conscious about our health and our environment, conscious about who we are and about our values.”

For Guyana to achieve its goals, every Guyanese, including women, youth, and fisherfolk, must be part of this transformation, the head of state said.