‘We shall not fail’ – President Ali says revival of Rose Hall Estate a testament of a gov’t that builds

President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali has described the revival of the Rose Hall Sugar Estate as a testament to the stark contrast between a government that builds and one that destroys.

On Saturday, President Ali toured the sugar factory located in East Berbice Corentyne (Region Six), which had been abruptly shut down by the former APNU+AFC government in 2017, leading to the termination of hundreds of workers.

Under President Ali’s leadership, the once-dormant factory is now deemed the most productive sugar factory in Guyana, with grinding engines functioning at an efficient capacity and some 1,200 workers rehired.

“How sweet is the count of victory, how sweet is the sound of progress, how sweet is the sound of the People’s Progressive Party Government. “From hopelessness to hope, from destruction to fortune. This is the difference between a government that builds and a government that destroys,” he emphasised prior to his visit to the factory.

The president recognised the management and staff of the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo), as well as the union, for the role they played in revitalising the sugar industry.

“We are going to ensure that no effort is speared in getting this industry viable, sustainable and resilient for Guyana long into the future,” President Ali underscored while assuring, “we shall not fail.”

Close to 4,000 hectares of land in Canje are being developed for cane harvesting to process at the Rose Hall Estate.

President Ali mentioned that since 2021, over 2,150 hectares have been used for cane harvesting, while more than 1,400 hectares are yet to be put back into production.

When the government came into office in 2020, it met a factory that was marred by neglect and decay, its engines dismantled, and its buildings dilapidated. The fields and drainage network, once the lifeblood of the estate, were overrun by weeds.

Earlier this year, during the consideration of the 2023 National Budget Estimates, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha announced that $1.195 billion would be allocated to support the reopening. This funding will cover the purchase of new equipment and the rehabilitation of older machinery.

Recently, the National Assembly approved supplementary funding of $1.510 billion to facilitate the rehabilitation of 1,572 hectares of land at the Albion, Blairmont, Rose Hall, and Uitvlugt estates.

Joining the president was Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC., Minister Mustapha, Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr, Minister within the Ministry of Local Government and Regional Development, Anand Persaud and Chief Executive Officer of GuySuCo, Sasenarine Singh.

