‘We will not stop until every Guyanese feels safe’ – Crime Chief

Crime Chief and Deputy Commissioner (Law Enforcement) at the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Wendell Blanhum, emphasised that the GPF will continue to fulfil its mandate to create a safer Guyana, where all Guyanese citizens feel safe and secure in their communities.

He highlighted that crime today is largely driven by disorderly murders, property-related offences, excessive alcohol consumption, drug trafficking (particularly at the border locations), domestic violence and cybercrime.

“These trends guide our priorities. The reality is that most of the crimes are committed by a small minority of the population. That is why most of our attention is focused on key offenders and hotspots,” Blanhum said on Tuesday, during an interview on Episode Three of Safeguarding Our Nation.

He emphasised the importance of public vigilance, cautioning that sensationalism often drives headlines. The crime chief has therefore urged individuals to avoid spreading false information by verifying details with official police sources to help keep communities safe.

“We must keep in mind that when it bleeds, it leads to newspapers’ headlines,” he stressed.

Members from the Guyana Police Force engaging residents during a community outreach

While acknowledging that many individuals still feel unsafe, although recent statistics have shown a decrease in violent crimes, Blanhum pointed out that fear is shaped by experience more than statistics.

From 2015 to 2020, serious crime reports and robbery with guns have decreased by 88 per cent, burglaries and larceny by 93 per cent and murders by 63 per cent.

The crime chief said, “In reality, even one violent crime is one too many. My message is we are listening. We are working and we will not stop until every Guyanese feels safe.”

The crime chief outlined three key reasons for the perception gap surrounding crime in Guyana:

1. Every crime, regardless of how rare, affects a real victim. These stories often spread faster than statistical facts, and in a close-knit society like Guyana, each incident tends to feel personal.

2. High-profile incidents, such as shootings or robberies, leave a lasting impression and can fuel public fear, overshadowing the progress made in reducing crime.

3. The GPF needs to strengthen its efforts to keep the public informed about its behind-the-scenes work. This includes increased police visibility, community outreach, and public awareness campaigns aimed at discouraging the spread of misinformation and encouraging reliance on credible sources.

Blanhum also urged the populace to cooperate with the police and to voice their concerns on issues affecting them.

Members from the Guyana Police Force interacting with a resident from La Grange in Region Three

“Together, we can work with the public to close the gap between perception and reality. Policing is about protecting every citizen, ensuring that they feel safe in their homes and communities,” he said.

Heavy emphasis is being placed on the three C’s: Crime Prevention, Collaboration and Community Presence.

The Three C’s – Crime Prevention, Community Presence and Collaboration

Blanhum explained that the GPF continues to rely on its prime data to target hotspots and reduce criminal activity. There has also been increased deployment across all crime-prone areas to ensure that criminal elements do not exploit vulnerable individuals within communities.

To combat organised and everyday crimes, the GPF continues to work closely with community groups and international partners. The Crime Chief also noted a rise in youth engagement initiatives targeting vulnerable individuals within communities who are at greater risk of turning to crime.

Youths from Good Hope along the East Coast corridor engaging in outdoor games

“Youth crime worries us all and we are actively engaged. We meet regularly with youth groups, schools and community groups nationwide. We do not just talk but we listen to their concerns. Only recently, we had a soccer tournament in some of the communities,” he pointed out.

The soccer tournament, spearheaded by Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken and other senior police officers, received positive feedback from the members of the community. Initiatives like these, he said, will continue in the future where young people will be actively engaged in various activities.