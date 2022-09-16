Welcome vibes kickstart Cricket Carnival

The air was filled with excitement and anticipation as the ‘Welcome Vibes’ at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport kickstarted Cricket Carnival 2022.

Shunza Samuels, Public Relations Officer, Cheddi Jagan International Airport

Arriving passengers were met with a festival of colours and vibrant energy as well as branded tokens and steel band music, to set the tone for the coming weeks.

Persons expressed excitement at being able to participate in Cricket Carnival events

DPI spoke with a few persons, who expressed excitement at being able to participate in the Cricket Carnival events. One such person was Kyle Barrow, who stated that he was rooting for the Guyana Amazon Warriors this year.

Passengers greeted with an exciting display of tokens, music and models

“I’m very excited because it’s been two years, so I’m hoping it’s bigger and better than before,” he said.

Another excited patron was Kevin Yonkers, who noted that the hosting of Cricket Carnival and Hero CPL Finals is a huge milestone for Guyana.

Excitement and anticipation were in the air

“I think it’s really great for Guyana because it’s going to bring a lot of tourists into the country and a lot of people from outside are going to get involved with Guyana in a different way than they’re used to seeing it, “, he expressed.

Many persons also disclosed that the hosting of the CPL finals has renewed their enthusiasm for coming to Guyana.

Shunza Samuels, Public Relations Officer at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport, said the Welcome Vibes is in accordance with promoting the One Guyana policy.

Kevin Yonkers

“The idea is to excite incoming passengers. They are welcome to participate in all of the events, and the Cheddi Jagan International Airport is happy to facilitate this.”

She noted that the CJIA has initiated several measures to ensure persons enjoy a seamless deboarding process.

“We have more persons on the floor to make sure that passengers on their way to the immigration booths are comfortable. We’ve also done a series of customer service training workshops in preparation for Cricket Carnival because we want persons to experience the rich culture and hospitality of Guyanese.”

The Cricket carnival will take place from September 16 to October 2, and will feature a host of activities, including the One Guyana Festival and Regional Food Festival.

