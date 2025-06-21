‘We’re ready to play in the big league’– President Ali commissions World Trade Center building in Georgetown

The World Trade Center Georgetown (WTCG) represents a shift in Guyana’s evolution from a developing economy into a global player, according to President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, who delivered the feature address at the commissioning of the modern 7-floor building.

WTC Georgetown boasts approximately 37,500 square feet of office space in a building conveniently located in Kingston, Georgetown. It is the first, and currently the only WTC in the CARICOM region, positioning Guyana as a global player in commerce.

His Excellency, Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali delivering the feature address at the commissioning of the modern World Trade Center Georgetown building

In his feature address, President Ali described the WTCG, “as a signal to the international community: that we are ready to play in any league.

…We must be humble in our development, but we must be ready to show the world that we would embrace the highest standard and we will play in any league that is necessary for the continued growth and advancement of our country,” he added, expressing optimism of WTCG’s role in shaping a new economic culture.

Regional trade leadership

The WTCG is intended to be a key facilitator in Guyana’s push to become a hub for trade and investment. President Ali said it will not only transform Guyana but also the broader CARICOM community.

Demerara Distiller’s Limited (DDL) Chairman, Komal Samaroo

To support that vision, the government is actively building out an ecosystem that will make the country’s export ambition possible. To this end, President Ali referenced a major agreement with the international company Bloomberg Greens, aimed at elevating Guyana’s agro-processing capabilities to meet global standards.

“What Bloomberg Greens will do is to rapidly take our standards to the US standards, so that everything that we do in terms of processing, and value added for agricultural commodity, will immediately be ready for the …global market.”

Yarrowkabra food hub to plug small farmers into export chains

That partnership will emerge in the form of a modern agro-processing and food hub at Yarrowkabra situated along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Also attending the event were members of the diplomatic corps

The facility will be outfitted to meet international standards from day one, allowing small farmers and processors to plug directly into export-oriented supply chains. It is also designed to integrate with Guyana’s local production systems, Brazil, CARICOM, and even extra-regional markets.

WTCG is seen as the anchor that will tie together these wider initiatives, offering local businesses a platform to access global networks, attract capital, and form international partnerships.

To this end, he expressed confidence that the centre will empower small and medium-sized enterprises to become world-class leaders by providing the necessary tools, networks, and exposure to succeed globally. “Let it be a Centre of creating, facilitating and empowering not just top corporations, but small businesses trying to take their first step into export markets.”

Digital reforms, aviation overhaul to support trade ambitions

The president highlighted the administration’s efforts to reform its financial structure to complement this change, through digital means, which will improve transparency and accountability.

Additionally, Guyana’s aviation sector will be transformed over the next two years, with the president projecting that it will soon become one of the most modern in the region. This will be achieved through modern legislation and regulations.

More scenes from the commissioning ceremony on Friday evening

President Ali also praised the private sector for taking the lead on the project, describing it as a “powerful example of private sector initiative aligned with national development…I want to take this opportunity to commend Demerara Distillers Limited, whose foresight, courage, and strategic thinking have brought this vision to life.”

DDL private sector drive brings WTCG to life

The license for the Georgetown Trade Centre was acquired by the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) in May 2022.

Speaking at the event, DDL’s Chairman, Komal Samaroo said the WTCG has since reached out to support Guyana’s creative industries. A study that was completed last year recommended that Guyana’s copyright and intellectual property laws be updated.

Samaroo said these activities reflect only a snapshot of the work done. He also reiterated that the centre is poised to serve businesses across Guyana, especially in the small, medium, and micro-enterprise sectors.

The Trade Centre will officially open on October 21, preceding the annual WTCA Members Forum in New York City, which is scheduled to open on October 28.

Connected to 300+ hubs in over 100 countries

WTC Georgetown’s programmes are designed to stimulate and strengthen trade relations between Guyana and the rest of the world. Its main objective is to identify, analyse, and help develop multi-sector business opportunities to promote foreign trade and investment. It will connect Guyanese enterprises to more than 300 trade centres in about 102 countries.

Executive Director of the WTCG Wesley Kirton delivered the welcome remarks at the commissioning ceremony.

Senior Minister in the Office of the President with responsibility for Finance and the Public Service Dr Ashni Singh; Minister of Tourism, Industry and Commerce Oneidge Walrond; National Security Advisor Gerry Goveia; Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment Dr Peter Ramsaroop, and members of the diplomatic corps, were among the dignitaries attending the commissioning ceremony.