‘Whatever has been promised, will be delivered’ – Jagdeo on cash grants 

The governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Administration intends to make good on its promise concerning the distribution of cash grants in time for the festive season.

Vice President and General Secretary, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo provided this assurance during a news conference held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC) on Thursday.



Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo

When questioned by a journalist on the one-off cash grant by Christmas, the VP said, “whatever the president said on the campaign trail will be done.”

Last year, the PPP/C Government granted a $100,000 cash grant for every adult Guyanese, placing some $60 billion of disposable income into the hands of Guyanese.

This was in addition to the $50,000 Because We Care and the $100,000 Newborn cash grants.

Over the past five years, the government delivered several cash grants including the one-off $25,000 cash grant for public servants in 2023, and a slew of others.

VP Jagdeo has made it clear that such initiatives are not the only way of ensuring Guyanese benefit directly from the oil and gas industry, as investments are being made in other sectors to improve their social wellbeing.