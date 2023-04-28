Winners of the second China-Guyana Friendship Youth Leadership Development Competition awarded

The 22 winners of the 2022 China-Guyana Friendship Youth Leadership Development Competition received their awards today at a ceremony held at the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, Georgetown.

The 2022 competition was the second held since being established in May 2021 by the Ministry of Education and the People’s Republic of China.

The objectives of the programme are to develop the cognitive, social, emotional, physical and civic capabilities of young men and women to develop them as young leaders for the future.

The competition is done in each of the 11 education districts with two participants from each district emerging as winners. Each awardee receives US$1000.

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana handing over prizes to some of the winners today

The Honourable Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand along with Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana handed over the prizes to the winners who were present at today’s ceremony. Following the presentation of prizes, the Honourable Minister of Education congratulated the winners and urged them to continue being leaders within their schools and communities to create a better Guyana for all its citizens to enjoy.

Her Excellency Guo Haiyan, Chinese Ambassador to Guyana

The Chinese Ambassador said that the competition includes a community-based project, a work of art and a physical fitness challenge which are helpful to trigger or deepen the self-awareness of participants. She told the winners that she believes the competition serves as a new starting point for their self-awareness and self-realization.

She said that the other reward is the appreciation of another civilization. The Ambassador noted that this year marks 170 years of Chinese arrival in Guyana and that last year marked 50 years of diplomatic relations between Guyana and China.

Meanwhile, the Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Mr. Kurt Braithwaite said that from the over 300 applicants last year, eight were selected for each District and ultimately two were selected as winners. According to Mr. Braithwaite, during the competition, many skills were exhibited by the students. He said that they were able to showcase their ideas on what they want for their communities to improve and to put that into action.

Administrator of the Unit of Allied Arts, Mr. Kurt Braithwaite

Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred King said that while the programme exposes participants to the Chinese way of life and culture, it seeks to develop leadership competencies at the youth level so that they can transition from just good students to quality leaders who will work towards the enhancement of their communities. He said that the competition allows students to recognize the needs of others and try to see how best they can help.

Permanent Secretary, Mr. Alfred King

“We’re hoping that we can create fine leaders; not only people who will live and live well for themselves but people who will live and want to serve others,” Mr. King noted.

During the competition, learners were assessed in the areas of community project survey, critique of artwork, essay writing, physical fitness, oral presentation, and production of either music, dramatic poetry, dance, or visual art piece. The theme for the 2022 competition was: 50 Years of Friendship and Cooperation.

