Wiruni Secondary School to be commissioned in September

Parents and students in the Berbice River area can rest assured that the highly anticipated Wiruni Secondary School will be commissioned in time for the new school term in September.

This milestone marks the fulfilment of a commitment made by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to improve accessibility to quality education in rural areas.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill made the disclosure last Friday during the International Women’s Day celebration in Kwakwani, Region Ten.

When operational, the school will provide students in the area with better learning opportunities closer to home, eliminating the need to travel long distances and burdensome transportation costs.

The minister also disclosed that interventions have already been made to address education challenges in the community of Hururu.

“With our intervention, I am happy to let you know that the secondary school at Hururu is already functioning, thanks to the PPP/C government,” he disclosed.

Minister Edghill stated that these efforts are part of the government’s 2020 to 2025 manifesto commitment to ensure no child is left behind regardless of their geographical location.

To further aid these efforts, an impressive sum of $36.2 billion was allocated in the 2025 budget for the construction and rehabilitation of educational facilities countrywide.

This allocation will facilitate widespread work on nursery, primary, and secondary schools.

