With major investments during this term, Govt aims to unleash the vast economic potential of Region Six – Dr.Singh explains to Berbicians

With the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government having had commenced its second term in office this month, Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance Dr. Ashni Singh explained to Berbicians recently that during the period 2025-2030 government will implement policies and plans that aim to unleash the vast economic potential of Region Six. He said these plans were clearly outlined by President Irfaan Ali and the Party’s General Secretary Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo.

Speaking during the launch of the Berbice Expo and Trade Fair this week in the Region, Dr. Singh reminded Berbicians that this vision was outlined with great clarity for both the Region and the country in contrast with the other aspirants in the political landscape.

In its 2025 Manifesto, the PPP/C has included as part of its development plans for Region Six, making the region the industrial capital of the Caribbean, monetising the gas reserves found offshore, constructing a deep water harbour, a new bridge across the Berbice River, a highway to Georgetown, road and possible rail connections to Northern Brazil as well as the highway along the Corentyne Coast, a bridge across the Corentyne River, an all-weather road to Orealla and Siparuta, and upgraded overland connectivity to Kwakwani. In addition, private capital could be mobilized for such activities as oil refining, alumina refining, fertilizer manufacturing and a new petro-chemical industry. Government plans as well to establish the Guyana Cultural Market at Palmyra.

“I wish to reiterate to you that over the course of the next five years, we have outlined plans that promise a very exciting future for Region Six in particular, and for Guyana more generally. Over the course of the next five years we will see Region Six connected now with Region Five and therefore with the rest of Guyana and through the road to Brazil to Northern Brazil, we will see a new four-lane-bridge,” the Minister highlighted, adding that this bridge is necessary despite there already being a bridge across the Berbice River since there are weight limitations on the current bridge.

“We have explained, and you know that the current bridge, though it has served an incredible useful purpose, it was built in another period when we faced constraints. Those of you who are in business know that there are weight limitations and heavy goods that cannot be brought across the bridge have to be brought by barge etc. Of course, if you want major industrial development, you need to be able to move containerized cargo smoothly and efficiently across that river, both in terms of input and industry and the production in Region Six,” the Senior Minister explained.

He noted that the intention of government is to have major industrial development in the Region and therefore it is why there are plans to develop a deep-water harbour and an industrial park similar to what is being done at Wales to utilize additional gas resources in Region Six, which holds the potential to be used in industries such as the manufacture of fertilizers for agriculture and also potentially to be used for the production of additional electricity for the processing of bauxite resources in the Region.

“We want in the next five years to be able to produce right here in a competitive manner, valued added globally competitive agro-processed goods for export using the deep harbour right here in Region Six,” Minister Singh told the businesspersons and other residents gathered at the event. He added that government’s plans are not confined because recognizing the vast potential of the agriculture sector in Region Six, government is investing heavily as well in improved drainage and irrigation structures such as the Hope-like Canals, and an embankment along the Canje Creek to reduce the risk of flooding and to improve water management for irrigation purposes so that farmers will face a significantly reduced risk of flooding.

Dr. Singh highlighted other development projects that will take place in the Region including the bridge across the Corentyne River to link Guyana with Suriname. He reminded Berbicians that President Ali and the new President of Suriname already met to discuss the realization of the bridge and further for Berbice to be linked by road over land to Suriname in the East to Region Five and Four, then through Region Ten and Nine with Northern Brazil through road construction.

“Then there are the developments taking place in so many other sectors including the stadium at Palmyra and imagine that we are mere months away from a time when people will traverse from the rest of Guyana to come to look at international cricket,” the finance minister posited.

Dr. Singh added that the Region will have international hotels, a modern mall, and cricketing fans will not only be coming to watch cricket but will shop in Berbice, eat in restaurants and stay in Berbice hotels. It was also noted that there will be a Guyana National Cultural Market and a major housing and commercial development all within the Palmyra area. He also touched on the four-lane highway being built along the Corentyne coast, the transformation of Port Mourant into the technical and vocational capital of the Caribbean with the Guyana technical training college under construction and already operating and graduating students.

Dr. Singh concluded in his address to Berbicians that ‘you have in President Irfaan Ali’s government, a government that has not an abstract or theoretical idea about what we might be doing in Region Six, but a government that has a crystal-clear plan with concrete initiatives and projects within a framework that aims to unleash the vast economic potential of Region Six and improve the lives of all of the People of Region Six’.