Work set to begin on $4.5B Parika International Port

Residents, farmers, boat operators and other stakeholders were given an overview of the planned construction of the International Port Facility in Region Three during a consultation exercise on Tuesday.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill and Minister within the Ministry of Public Works Deodat Indar presided over the engagement at Parika market tarmac.

The first phase of the project is scheduled to start soon, and works will be carried out by Gaico Construction, Toolsie Persaud Limited and A&S General Contractors.

Minister of Public Works Bishop Juan Edghill

The initial phase includes the installation of the foundation, superstructure, the river defence and land reclamation works on the north and south of the existing stelling.

With an initial investment of $4.5 billion, the port will have modern cold storage, packaging and agro-processing facilities, designed to extend the shelf life of produce.

An artist’s impression of the Parika International Port Facility in Region Three

Upon its completion, Guyanese businesses will be able to ship their goods to the Caribbean region and beyond.

Responding to concerns that the construction of the port will disrupt commuters and commerce, Minister Edghill said that “while this port is under construction, the service of the transport and harbour department to Leguan, Bartica and Supenaam will be uninterrupted. The steamers will continue to go every single day.”

According to the minister, the business community in the region needs to take advantage of every opportunity that the port would present. He said it could result in the docking of luxury yachts in Guyana.

“Region Three’s business community must start positioning itself to a new level. The entrepreneurial spirit must match the modernisation that is taking place here,” the minister said.

The stakeholders were reminded of their role in helping to envision this enormous undertaking.

Minister Indar highlighted the significance of the port in transporting Guyana’s goods to the Caribbean and other regions, stating that it will transform Parika from a landing site into a fully international port.

Minister within the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar

“This particular port is no longer going to be a stelling; it is going to be a port of entry…That is the first major reason why this port is needed and the importance of building it,” Minister Indar highlighted, before saying, “This port will serve many needs of the Guyanese people. It will put us in a place where those who dreamt about a regional ferry system can now see it into reality.”

Substantial investments will be made to support this key infrastructure, which will include customs and immigration offices, a modern fire service, a coast guard outfit and police services.

The port will also accommodate cruise liners and provide tourists access to Essequibo’s rich, untapped beauty and biodiversity. A marina will also be factored into the port to facilitate sailing up the Essequibo River.

A resident raises a concern during the stakeholders’ consultation on Tuesday

During the consultation, residents shared their concerns, and the ministers promised to address their issues to continue supporting their livelihoods while ensuring the project’s success.