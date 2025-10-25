Works begin on $4.3B Parika Port to boost trade, tourism

Works on the first phase of the International Parika Port are progressing smoothly and will be heighted in the coming weeks as the project advances.

The $4.5 billion port facility will facilitate international travel for cruise liners or cargo ships transporting produce to the Caribbean, and for persons seeking luxury travel.

Importantly, the new port will help modernise the Guyana’s export process and significantly boost regional trade.

An artist’s impression of the Parika International Port Facility in Region Three.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, recently led an inspection alongside the General Manager of the Transport and Harbours Department (T&HD) Yolanda Hughes, and engineers overseeing the project to get a first-hand view of impending works.

He said that although works have begun on a minimal scale, it is time to increase the pace.

One thing that will not be tolerated, he emphasised, is the closure of sections of the wharf without active work taking place.

“From the time that it is closed off, works have to be continuous. So, my instructions to the engineers are that the contractor is not to start until he has his materials, equipment, and everything on site,” he emphasised.

The public works minister explained that in the first phase, Guyanese can expect extensive land reclamation and the implementation of new systems.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill inspecting the Parika Port design during site inspection

Executing the first phase of works are contractors Gaico Construction, Toolsie Persaud Limited, and A&S General Contractors.

Before the project design was greenlighted, consultations were held with all stakeholders, including farmers, minibus drivers, taxi drivers, boat operators, and businesses, essentially all agencies that currently operate from the area.

The minister pledged that engagement will continue with stakeholders as works accelerate.

Further, he stated that three major adjustments will have to be made.

These include the relocation of speedboats that are often parked or left at the wharf for days.

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill viewing the boats parked at the Parika Stelling

“That whole section will be developed, so the speedboats will have to move further back,” he said.

The wooden section that facilitates the operation of the MV Sabanto and Kanawan, roll-on and roll-off ferries and other vessels will remain in place while works are ongoing.

He said these adjustments will follow or mimic the construction processes undertaken during the Bartica Stelling project.

Lastly, the old dilapidated building will be demolished and replaced with a modern terminal featuring waiting areas, and offices for the Transport and Harbours Department, Police, Immigration, Customs, and CANU.

Area to be developed to accommodate roll on and roll off ferries and other vessels

In addition, Minister Edghill revealed that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) has already engaged residents living on the sea dam within the project’s alignment for relocation.

“In another year and six months or so 18 months, people will be happy with what they are seeing out here at Parika, and that is phase one. And then we will come to you with phase two,” he said.

In phase two, a marina, for yachts arriving from the Caribbean and elsewhere, will be established.

The entire waterfront will also be developed for entertainment and restaurants, providing tourists access to Essequibo’s rich, untapped beauty and biodiversity.

“This whole area will come alive,” Minister Edghill stated ecstatically.

Moreover, this mega project complements other developments such as the transformative Gas-to-Energy project, Vreed-en-Hoop Shorebase, housing, road, drainage and irrigation infrastructure designed to bring immense opportunities for all Guyanese.