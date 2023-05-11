Works moving apace on Eteringbang Airstrip – Min. Edghill

Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill has assured that works on the Eteringbang airstrip in Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni) are advancing.

Providing an update on Tuesday, the minister said the government recognises the importance of the airstrip and is working diligently to deliver the project to the people.

“Eteringbang is in a strategic location, and that is why we have the Guyana Defence Force working on fixing that airstrip. It is an important artery, and it is necessary, but we are advancing,” he said.

Eteringbang is located on the Upper Cuyuni River close to the Guyana-Venezuela border.

The project is being undertaken by the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in collaboration with the public works ministry to upgrade the airstrip from laterite to concrete pavement at a total cost of $214.5 million.

GDF was tasked with implementing the project through its engineering corps, while contracts have been awarded for the supply of material to the site.

In 2020, the government committed to the rehabilitation of 2,100 feet of the Eteringbang airstrip and works commenced in September 2022.

The 2023 budget allocated $1.6 billion for the rehabilitation of airstrips to be completed by the first half of 2023.

These are the Eteringbang and Ekereku Bottom in Region Seven and Karisparu in Region Eight.

These upgrades will make the airstrips compliant with the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority’s minimum engineering standards.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

