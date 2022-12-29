Search

Works on Chateau Margot bridge expected to be completed by December 30

December 29, 2022

The $35 million Chateau Margot bridge on the Railway Embankment is progressing well on course with a possible completion date of December 30, 2022. This is according to the Ministry of Public Works.

The project, which began in early November, is part of a wider programme by the ministry to replace aqua-panel bridges with pre-cast, pre-stressed concrete structures, for strong and durable infrastructure countrywide. 

Ongoing works on the Chateau Margot bridge

Earlier this month, over $5 billion in contracts were signed to continue infrastructural works to advance the modernisation and sustainable development of the country’s infrastructure.

At the contract signing, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill said the continuous rehabilitation works represent the government’s commitment to improve lives and foster resilient and durable infrastructure for the future. 

Ongoing works on the Chateau Margot bridge

“We are advancing, and putting in what is called resilient infrastructure, as it relates to our bridges. We have to take out the timber bridges that we traditionally use and be able to replace them with things that will last us 20, 40 years,” he said.

Of the mammoth $96.1 billion budget allocation, $76.7 billion was allocated to improve roads and bridges countrywide. Some $173.9 million was budgeted for the construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of bridges in Garden of Eden, Chateau Margot, Beterverwagting, and Cemetery Road.

