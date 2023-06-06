Works progressing smoothly on Corriverton recreational park

Corriverton, Region Six (East-Berbice Corentyne) will soon feature a family-oriented space, as works on the recreational park are progressing smoothly.

With this new park, residents will have a safe space to meet and enjoy quality relaxation time with family and friends.

It will improve property value for the region while conserving green spaces and providing significant landmarks.

Currently, residents are also benefitting from employment, since works are being carried out by persons from the village.

Corriverton, Region Six (East-Berbice Corentyne) will soon feature a family-oriented space

According to Regional Chairman, David Armogan, the park will consist of amenities for children to play safely, a walkway, a seating area along with washrooms, and a parking lot.

It is a collaboration among the Ministries of Public Works and Local Government and Regional Development, private sector, and communities.

The initiative falls under the Office of the First Lady’s countrywide beautification project.

Just last month, the New Amsterdam recreational park was commissioned by President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and First Lady, Arya Ali.

The residents who utilise the new recreational area are currently benefitting from a heavily lit park with police presence for safety and free Wi-Fi.

Share

Tweet

WhatsApp

Print

Email

