Works to commence soon on a major D&I structure in Region Five

Farmers from several communities in Mahaicony Creek, Region Five were assured that they will have improved drainage and irrigation (D&I), as construction works will commence soon on a major D&I structure there.

This assurance was given by Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha during two farmers’ meetings at Gordon Table Primary School and Rani’s Residence, on Wednesday.

Minister Mustapha underlined that to reduce flooding, the government has made huge investments in irrigation and drainage structures countrywide.

These works, which form part of the significant D&I system in Region Five, will resemble the East Demerara Water Conservancy-Northern Relief Channel.

The government will shortly start building the structure in the area, which would cost about $8.5 billion, the minister noted.

“We had instruction to start the preparation for the Hope-like Canal and you will have that…We will start one in Regions Five and Six. And then, we will spend another $50 million on the Mangrove in Region Two. These are three large projects for the agriculture sector.”

The government’s investments have provided improved access to farmlands while ramping up food production.

“We are trying to produce more food. There are more opportunities for our farmers because, today, our produce is in demand in the Caribbean,” Minister Mustapha emphasised.

Additionally, he informed the farmers who asked for mechanical assistance that a plan needs to be created to direct the work, so that all farmers in the region would benefit. Guyana has positioned its agriculture sector as a diversified, modern, competitive, and resilient one.

