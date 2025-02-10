World-class scanners at all ports of entry before year end – President Ali

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali has announced that all of Guyana’s ports of entry will be equipped with world-class scanners before the end of 2025.

The government has partnered with the United States of America (USA) to craft a programme to install the scanners.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali interviewed by Kiana Wilburg, the Chief Executive Officer of the Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo on the Energy Perspective Podcast

This initiative is part of the government’s drive to digitise immigration services.

During Sunday’s episode of the Energy Perspective Podcast, President Ali noted that legislative amendments, including stringent penalties for security breaches, will be necessary and addressed through the Ministry of Legal Affairs.

Another component of this initiative includes the electronic gates (e-gates) that have already been installed at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA).

These innovative gates will revolutionise the travel process, offering passengers faster check-in times, smoother security screenings and a more convenient overall experience.

The e-gates initiative is currently in the testing phase.

– The Cheddi Jagan International Airport is one of Guyana’s ports of entry

President Ali stressed the need for education and awareness programmes, allowing travellers in and out of Guyana to become acquainted with the process.

“It also requires our human asset and I had a discussion with Ramesh (Ghir), the CEO (of CJIA) to be more proactive in educating, otherwise, people can be frustrated,” the head of state said.

He pointed out that the government envisions a system that guarantees accountability and transparency, hence the investments in technological solutions to remove all human biases.

“We want to build systems that work, systems that are modern, systems that add to accountability and transparency, and systems that enable us to drive the economy forward,” the president stated.

The Ministry of Home Affairs is also working to introduce an online application system for Guyanese passports, in keeping with the government’s digital transformation agenda.

This will allow citizens to apply remotely, streamlining the process and reducing wait times.

