World Environment Day Message 2025

From the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Protected Areas Commission

On the occasion of World Environment Day 2025, the Protected Areas Commission (PAC) proudly joins the global community in celebrating our collective responsibility to protect and restore our natural world. This year’s observance serves as a critical reminder that the health of our environment is inextricably linked to the well-being of our people, our planet, and our shared future.

Guyana is blessed with extraordinary natural wealth—rainforests, wetlands, savannahs, and coastal ecosystems that are home to an astounding array of biodiversity. These ecosystems not only define who we are as a people but also play a vital role in global climate stability. Through the Protected Areas Commission’s mandate and work, we continue to safeguard these national treasures by supporting inclusive conservation, ecological monitoring, community-based management, and environmental education.

Our efforts are deeply rooted in Guyana’s visionary Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS), which exemplifies a model of development that balances environmental stewardship with economic transformation. The LCDS provides a unique framework through which Guyana contributes meaningfully to global climate goals while enhancing the lives and livelihoods of our citizens. Within this framework, the PAC remains a key institution in managing protected areas that provide essential ecosystem services—from carbon sequestration to clean water and cultural heritage.

We also recognize that meaningful environmental action cannot occur in isolation. That is why the PAC continues to strengthen partnerships and alliances at every level—from Indigenous communities and local stakeholders to regional and international conservation networks. These partnerships amplify our impact and reflect our shared commitment to preserving the planet’s biodiversity for current and future generations.

As we mark World Environment Day 2025, I call on all citizens, institutions, and partners to renew their commitment to protecting our environment. Let us continue working together to ensure that our protected areas thrive as living laboratories of resilience, learning, and hope—embodying the very principles of sustainability and justice that define our national development path.

Together, through vision, collaboration, and action, we can secure a future where nature and humanity not only coexist but flourish.