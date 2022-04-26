World Press Freedom Day: National conference and symposium to bring together stakeholders from across local media

The Department of Public Affairs has organized a national conference and symposium to commemorate the UNESCO designated World Press Freedom Day on Tuesday May 3 and Wednesday, May 4, 2022.

The event which brings together industry practitioners and stakeholders from across the local media and communication spectrum, will focus discussions on the global theme for this year ‘Journalism under surveillance’ and Guyana’s national sub theme: ‘Partnerships in Communication for Development (C4D).’

The conference opener will be headlined by a feature-address by His Excellency President Dr. Irfaan Ali. Special guests include Minister of Home Affairs and Information, Barbados, Hon. Wilfred Abrahams, M.P, Head of the Press Office of Suriname, Mr. Alven Roosveld, as well as other Caribbean and international partners. Participants will interact with several panels of leading local and visiting industry practitioners and experts during the symposium.

Of considerable note too, is the unveiling of the ground-breaking Guyana Media and Communication Academy (GMACA) during the conference ceremony. The Academy’s online learning platform developed in collaboration with COURSERA, will immediately be open to the first cohort of learners following the unveiling.

The PPP/C Administration values its extensive record in and out of office, of advancing and preserving the freedoms enjoyed by the local press and the wider media fraternity, while addressing issues of concern whenever and wherever they arise.

The government recognizes that the transforming landscapes of Guyana’s economy and society will have corresponding implications for the evolution of the Guyanese media and as such, efforts are ongoing to facilitate scholarships for advanced industry studies, up-skilling opportunities and other interventions, to further enable an environment for a free press to thrive and grow. It considers the mainstreaming of C4D, as a potential catalytic partnership with the ‘Fourth Estate’ which if forged, can help to underpin Guyana’s transformational thrust.

A Conference and Symposium website and registration portal has been designed to facilitate easy registration as well as update participants and special guests on new, innovative and important developments around this year’s observance. Please encourage your Public Communications Representatives to register. The following link can be used to view the website and access the registration portal.