“You can copy our manifesto, but you can’t copy leadership” – President Ali declares 

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali slammed the political rivals of the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C), saying they are free to copy the party’s policies, but they still lack the competence, leadership and capacity to translate them into action.

He made the remarks as he addressed a massive crowd at the Industry Market Square, who gathered for a grand public meeting on Friday evening, sporting the party’s colours.

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaking at a rally at Industry Market Square on Friday

“It is not a simple matter where you write a series of words or sentences on paper. It is about your ability to understand how the economy works,” President Ali said.

As residents listened attentively to the president, he said the PPP/C leadership has turned ideas into reality and delivered tangible results. This, he said, is a key difference between the PPP/C and its rivals.

“They shout no cash grant, but the PPP/Civic brought cash grant before oil and gas. We increased it before oil and gas; the government that came after us took away the cash grant, even with oil and gas.”

He also warned supporters who were present, and Guyanese at large, that the 2025 general and regional elections are not a monopoly game, where individuals can leverage this democratic process as a “get-out-of-jail card”.

“We must not for once believe that this is a monopoly game. We have a track record. And when you back a team, it must be backed up by its track record”

The president reminded the thousands in attendance that the PPP/C has always stood with the people, in good and bad times. This commitment will continue in the next term, he promised.