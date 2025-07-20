‘You had five years of solid, sustained development under the PPP/C government – PM Phillips

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips has underscored that every citizen from every corner of Guyana has benefitted from five years of solid and sustained development under the visionary leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Speaking to over 25,000 supporters at a public engagement at Albion in Region Six on Sunday, PM Phillips said the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) government has crafted prudent and people-centred approach policies to ensure all Guyanese thrive.

“We have grown from strength to strength, stronger than before…Today, this is One Guyana. We have achieved One Guyana, and we need to build on it. We went into every community with our people-centred approach,” the prime minister said. “You had five years of solid, sustained development under the visionary leadership of President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali. This is a development for all of Guyana.”

He stated that the PPP/C is a serious party that has a long track record of delivering on its promises.

“We take our promises seriously. You have a government that believes in you. You have a government that will continue to deliver the goods and services to you. We are providing for you every day. We will get it done for you,” he noted.

A massive gathering of supporters at Albion along the Corentyne Coast during the PPP/C rally on Sunday

Highlighting several initiatives that Guyanese are benefiting from, PM Phillips said it was the PPP/C administration that restored and increased the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant, placing billions of dollars in disposable income in the hands of parents.

Financial support totalling $100,000 is being provided to every Guyanese parent of baby born this year through the Newborn Cash Grant initiative.

Students who sat the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) examinations in 2025 are being reimbursed for up to eight subjects.

In keeping with its commitment to prioritising education, the government has also removed tuition fees at the University of Guyana (UG).

The prime minister said that “Guyana’s future is secured. We will remain with you during the good and bad times. We are building a modern Guyana.”

PM Phillips told those gathered that this level of development, ranging from infrastructure to social services, will continue in the years to come.

In the next term, the prime minister said, the transformative gas-to-energy project will be completed, slashing electricity costs by 50 per cent.

Touching on road infrastructure, PM Phillips assured the residents that the PPP/C government will ensure that the roads in every community are completed to improve access.

“That is what we stand for as a government. We will come to you, house to house. We will continue to craft development plans for you,” PM Phillips said.

“I look forward to a better Guyana and a continuation of a One Guyana, a continuation of growth for all Guyanese, a continuation of shared prosperity, a continuation of development in every community in this country. That is what we stand for, that is what we deliver, and that is what we will continue to deliver in the next five years,” PM Phillips pledged.