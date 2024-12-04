‘You must share in the prosperity of this nation’ – PM Phillips

– as $100k cash grant distribution kicks off in Region 9

Fulfilling the commitment of His Excellency Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali to deliver a $100,000 one-off cash grant to every citizen, Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips on Monday was present to witness the first tranche of payments being delivered to the residents of Region Nine.

This initiative, announced by President Ali during his parliamentary address on October 10, is expected to put some $60 billion in the pockets of Guyanese.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips addressing the gathering before the commencement of the distribution exercise

Prime Minister Phillips emphasised that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government remains committed to creating opportunities for the upward mobility of all citizens.

“I am part of a government that is serious about development. I am part of a government that is serious about ensuring that you share in the prosperity of this nation,” he said.

The Prime Minister posited that this approach to development is one that is holistic, encompassing all areas of human life.

“We are not only building roads…we are not only building schools and hospitals, [and] we are not only offering scholarships. We are ensuring that some of the money goes into your hand,” he explained.

In the community of Nappi, Prime Minister Phillips reminded the residents that the government has maintained its position on transparent usage of the money earned from oil resources.

“There has been an…increase in our revenue and we had to set up what we call a Natural Resource Fund. That fund is managed in a manner that is transparent, in keeping with international regulations [and] good practices. What we are doing as a government is utilizing the money from that fund to improve the lives and livelihood of the people throughout the length and breadth of Guyana,” the Prime Minister posited.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips overseeing the handing over of a cheque to a resident

Also present at the commencement of the distribution exercise was Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag who said that despite this one-off cash grant for every citizen, the government has been focusing simultaneously on capital investments that will change people’s lives for the long term.

“This government [doesn’t] just think for tomorrow. [We] think long term and for prosperity, and His Excellency had a vision when he came into office that he will ensure that every sector prospers so that the people of the country will prosper…we can build all the roads and fix all the schools, [but] it wouldn’t matter if our people aren’t moving forward,” she noted.

The minister encouraged the residents to find ways to invest the resources, so that they can receive returns much longer in the future.

“This one hundred thousand, you can go and invest it. You can go and put it down to [pay off] some debt, you can go and buy some appliance that you wanted for your home, you can go and bank it for your child child…you can do so much with it to start something for you lives,” Minister Parag explained.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips and Minister of Local Government and Regional Development Sonia Parag spearheading the distribution exercise

Prime Minister Phillips and Minister Parag on Tuesday oversaw the distribution of hundreds of cheques.

Over the next few days, more than 14000 people will benefit from the distribution of the cash grant in Region Nine.

The registration process for communities in Region Four have already begun. This process is expected to start in the other hinterland and coastal regions in the coming days.

Over the last four years, several direct cash transfers have been made to specific societal groups, including children, farmers, and persons living with disabilities. This initiative is the first universal cash grant being provided to all Guyanese.

Share Tweet



WhatsApp

Print

Email

