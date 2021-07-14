Young Lindeners ecstatic about home ownership

Scores of young Lindeners will now be able to build their own homes after receiving their house lots on Wednesday, during the Central Housing and Planning Authority’s (CH&PA) ‘Dream Realised’ housing drive.

The two-day activity which was held at the Amelia’s Ward Primary School, saw some 400 persons receiving their house lots and another 144 uplifting transports and titles after years of waiting.

Marlon English

Thirty-one-year-old Marlon English was one of the first group of persons to receive his house lot on day two of the house lot distribution activity. He applied in 2010 for his house lot.

“I’m very much excited for this opportunity to finally receive my house lot after waiting for 11 years…I’m married and renting so this is a big step for me,”he told DPI.

English is encouraging his fellow young Lindeners to also apply and be patient.

Cordel Innis

Cordel Innis, who had applied for a house lot since 2008, said it is a great opportunity to be able to settle in his hometown. He will now be able to provide a safe and comfortable home for his siblings who are under his care.

“To be able to say I now have a house lot is a dream come through. I remember when Amelia’s Ward, this school wasn’t even here yet and it was wood and the classroom didn’t even have windows, so to be able to have a house lot in this area is actually great,” he said.

The 35-year-old Innis said he understands the system is not perfect given the growing economy and the high demand for lands. However, he acknowledged the Housing Ministry’s effort in ensuring young people like himself have the opportunity to own their own home.

Manelli Jainarine

Manelli Jainarine who currently resides with her parents said she is overjoyed to recieve her house lot. The young woman said she will immediately start the process of building her home to start a family.

Meanwhile, after a 12-year wait Cheryl Valentine is a proud owner of a house lot in Wismar Phase Four.

Cheryl Valentine

“I’m really delighted, I’m excited to be here. It’s mixed emotions because I’ve been waiting for 12 years now for my house lot. And as you know there is an old saying ‘Mother has, father has but blessed is the child that has his own’ and I know I’m not finished paying for the land as yet but with God all this are possible.”

Ronnell Domer, a twenty-six-year-old father of one praised the ministry for affording him the opportunity of owning his house lot. “I feel great to finally receive my house lot, it was a long process but it was worth the wait so I’m very excited.

Ronnell Domer

Domer, who is currently renting a house with his wife, said he plans to start the building process immediately and move into his own home.

The PPP/C Government has distributed 4,724 house lots as well as titles and transports in Regions Two, Four, Five, Six, Seven, Eight, Nine and Ten in less than one year. This brings the Government closer to realising its goal of distributing 10,000 lots during its first year in office and an overall 50,000 lots in five years.