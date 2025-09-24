Youth skills training programme launched

The Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport continues to open new doors through its skills training programme aimed at empowering youth development.

This initiative is designed to give participants between the ages of 16 and 30 practical skills in carpentry, masonry, electrical installation, plumbing, and welding and fabrication.

Students practising welding and fabrication

The programme will include information and communication technologies (ICT) and training, helping participants improve their digital skills and gain valuable abilities for today’s job market.

Additionally, financial literacy training will be provided to equip individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to make informed financial decisions, ensuring a secure and stable future for them and their families.

Upon the successful completion of the programme, each participant will receive a Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) Level One Certificate. Stipend support will be provided to participants during their training.

Interested people can apply for the Youth Skills Training Programme until Thursday, October 9, 2025.

To make the application process as convenient as possible, aspiring participants can apply online through the ministry’s website.